How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ Reunion For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

The Real Housewives of Dubai” Season 1 Reunion is finally here. Catch up with your favorite ladies, including Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Sara Al Madani, Lesa Mila, and Caroline Stanbury after a fun inaugural season. The first part premieres on Bravo on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 9 p.m. ET. Don’t miss part two on Wednesday, Sept. 7 also at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ Reunion

The two-part reunion will also be available to stream on-demand the following day on Peacock.

About ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’

The first season of the series wrapped up last week and the women are heading to New York City to chat with Andy Cohen about their time in the “City of Gold.” During this sit-down, they all open up about their time in Dubai and discuss the highlights of the season.

Bravo is already teasing that this is one intense reunion and it doesn’t take long for chaos to ensue. In part one, Caroline is already making accusations about Lesa and claims that she stole her fashion designs. In the second part, the ladies continue to duke it out over the “Book of Lies.” Everyone else opens up about their feelings and experiences. Then, they give each other heartfelt gifts.

Can You Watch ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ Reunion for Free on Peacock?

Peacock offers a free tier but you will need to sign up for a paid subscription to stream “The Real Housewives of Dubai” Reunion. Premium with ads costs $4.99 per month and premium without ads is $9.99 per month.

How to Stream ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ Reunion for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Real Housewives of Dubai” Reunion on Bravo using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Bravo + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Bravo + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Bravo + 23 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Bravo + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Bravo + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Preview of 'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Reunion:

