How To Watch ‘The Serpent Queen’ Premiere Online Without Cable (Limited Time Deal)

History is about to be turned on its head as STARZ is set to premiere its newest drama “The Serpent Queen” this weekend. When Catherine de Medici married into the French court at the age of 16, she was deemed plain, common, and an immigrant. Despite being considered an outsider, Catherine used her intelligence, determination, and cunning to not only survive but thrive in these inhospitable royal conditions. This modern take on 16th Century French royalty debuts on STARZ on Sunday, Sept. 11, which you can watch for just $5 per month for your first three months.

How to Watch “The Serpent Queen”

The series premiere of “The Serpent Queen” will also air on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on the Starz premium cable channel.

About “The Serpent Queen”

Starz describes “The Serpent Queen” as “a historical drama with an edge.” The series, which stars Samantha Morton, puts a contemporary spin on conventional storytelling to tell the tale of Catherine’s rise to power. As an orphan in Italy, she is married to French royalty in order to bring a handsome dowery to her family and produce multiple heirs for her husband. However, when she arrives, she learns that her husband is in love with another woman and she is unable to conceive. Furthermore, her dowery goes unpaid.

The Serpent Queen September 11, 2022 Considered an immigrant, common and plain, Catherine de Medici is married into the 16th century French court as an orphaned teenager expected to bring a fortune in dowry and produce many heirs, only to discover that her husband is in love with an older woman, her dowry is unpaid and she’s unable to concieve. Yet, only with her intelligence and determination, she manages to keep her marriage alive and masters the bloodsport that is the monarchy better than anyone else, ruling France for 50 years.

With her future suddenly uncertain and with little hope of conceiving, Catherine must quickly learn who she can trust — both within her personal entourage of courtiers and the members of the royal court — while outmaneuvering anyone who underestimates her determination to survive at any cost.

Joining Morton in the cast are Colm Meaney, Rupert Everett, Raza Jaffrey, Sennia Nanua, Liv Hill, Ludivine Sagnier, Kiruna Stamell, Barry Atsma, and more.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “The Serpent Queen” on STARZ?

STARZ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

What Original Series Can I Stream with the STARZ App?

With the deal you can binge unlimited STARZ originals — plus it’s the only place to stream all five seasons of “Outlander.” You can also stream shows like “Heels,” “Gaslit,” “Becoming Elizabeth,” “P-Valley,” “American Gods,” all six seasons of “Power” and its three spinoffs, and more.

What Movies Can I Stream with the STARZ App?

STARZ has access to some biggest blockbusters in streaming with movies like “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Men In Black: International,” “White House Down,” and “Jumanji: Next Level.”

If you are missing movies of your past, STARZ has a rotating collection of past movies like “Heat,” “Meet The Parents,” “Spider-Man,” “Venom,” “Ray,” “A Time to Kill,” and many more.

For kids, they have a wide selection of movies like “Matilda,” “Good Burger,” “The Little Rascals,” “Anastasia,” “Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!,” “Rudy,” and countless others.

$5 For 3 Mo. starz.com STARZ STARZ offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on STARZ without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to all of their current originals like Outlander, Vida, and Power. … With your subscription, you’ll also get access to their critically acclaimed catalog of previous shows, as well as past seasons of shows like “Friday Night Lights”, “The Bernie Mac Show”, “ALF”, and “Miami Vice” and “Knight Rider.” STARZ also has new-release films from Sony Pictures, which appear on the streaming service 7-8 months after they are in theaters. Every month they also have hundreds of additional older movies from major movie studios. You can subscribe for $8.99 a month either directly from STARZ, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions. $5 For 3 Mo. $8.99 / month starz.com