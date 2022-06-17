 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘The Sessions: Draymond Green’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Stephen Silver

You can currently watch Draymond Green play for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, and you can also get more from him in his various podcasts and media appearances following the games. But if that’s not enough for you, the NBA veteran will soon pop up on Prime Video’s “The Sessions,” which will be available Friday, June 17. You can watch Draymond talk about his life and career with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch “The Sessions: Draymond Green”

About “The Sessions: Draymond Green”

Produced by Amazon Studios and Tom Brady’s production company Religion of Sports, “The Sessions” is a look at the veteran NBA forward Draymond Green, and his work with Deepak Chopra and Devi Brown to get his mind right. Gotham Chopra, the Religion of Sports cofounder and Deepak’s son, is the director of the Prime Video special.

“I’m excited for the world to see me go on a journey they could’ve never imagined me embarking on,” Green said in a press release about the show. “Meditation, Zen, and mindfulness bring a new balance for me. The Sessions starts a deep dive into the mind of me, Draymond Green—the player, the father, and the person. I hope you enjoy this journey as much as I did!”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “The Sessions” on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Check out the trailer for 'Sessions: Draymond Green':

