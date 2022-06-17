How to Watch ‘The Sessions: Draymond Green’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

You can currently watch Draymond Green play for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, and you can also get more from him in his various podcasts and media appearances following the games. But if that’s not enough for you, the NBA veteran will soon pop up on Prime Video’s “The Sessions,” which will be available Friday, June 17. You can watch Draymond talk about his life and career with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

About “The Sessions: Draymond Green”

Produced by Amazon Studios and Tom Brady’s production company Religion of Sports, “The Sessions” is a look at the veteran NBA forward Draymond Green, and his work with Deepak Chopra and Devi Brown to get his mind right. Gotham Chopra, the Religion of Sports cofounder and Deepak’s son, is the director of the Prime Video special.

“I’m excited for the world to see me go on a journey they could’ve never imagined me embarking on,” Green said in a press release about the show. “Meditation, Zen, and mindfulness bring a new balance for me. The Sessions starts a deep dive into the mind of me, Draymond Green—the player, the father, and the person. I hope you enjoy this journey as much as I did!”

