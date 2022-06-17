How To Watch ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The novelist Jenny Han’s “To All the Boys…” series spawned a series of three very popular TV movies on Netflix, and now her work has inspired a series on Amazon Prime Video, for which Han herself is the showrunner. “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” based on Han’s 2009 novel of the same name, will arrive Friday, June 17, and will be available to watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is the story of first love, heartbreak, and “the magic of that one perfect summer.” In the story, Belly reunites with brothers Jeremiah and Conrad as she visits a family friend’s beach house and an unexpected love triangle forms between the three.

Starring Lola Tung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Colin Ferguson, and Tom Everett Scott, the young-adult series focuses on young love, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship.

