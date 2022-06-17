 Skip to Content
How To Watch ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Stephen Silver

The novelist Jenny Han’s “To All the Boys…” series spawned a series of three very popular TV movies on Netflix, and now her work has inspired a series on Amazon Prime Video, for which Han herself is the showrunner. “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” based on Han’s 2009 novel of the same name, will arrive Friday, June 17, and will be available to watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch “The Summer I Turned Pretty”

About “The Summer I Turned Pretty”

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is the story of first love, heartbreak, and “the magic of that one perfect summer.” In the story, Belly reunites with brothers Jeremiah and Conrad as she visits a family friend’s beach house and an unexpected love triangle forms between the three.

The Summer I Turned Pretty

June 16, 2022

Every summer, Belly and her family head to the Fishers’ beach house in Cousins. Every summer is the same … until Belly turns sixteen. Relationships will be tested, painful truths will be revealed, and Belly will be forever changed. It’s a summer of first love, first heartbreak and growing up — it’s the summer she turns pretty.

Starring Lola Tung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Colin Ferguson, and Tom Everett Scott, the young-adult series focuses on young love, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “The Sessions” on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Watch 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' trailer:

