Amazon Prime Video

How to Watch ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere for Free on Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

The Tender Bar” paints a portrait of a straight-shooting, honest uncle who is portrayed as the tough guy who cusses in front of everyone no matter the age and gives romantic advice that never works. Starring Ben Affleck, the movie arrived in theaters on December 17, and is now available with a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

About ‘The Tender Bar’

Directed by Academy award winner George Clooney and adapted from the Pulitzer Prize winning author J.R. Moehringer’s memoir, “The Tender Bar” is based on a fatherless, aspiring writer (Tye Sheridan) pursuing his dreams with the help of his Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck). J.R. grows up in his uncle’s bar, while his mother (Lily Rabe) struggles to give her son a fortunate life. Meanwhile J.R.’s dad is a deadbeat radio DJ nicknamed “The Voice” (Max Martini) who shows up every now and then to disappoint his son.

The Tender Bar

December 17, 2021

J.R. is a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie, is the sharpest and most colorful of an assortment of quirky and demonstrative father figures. As the boy’s determined mother struggles to provide her son with opportunities denied to her — and leave the dilapidated home of her outrageous if begrudgingly supportive father — J.R. begins to gamely, if not always gracefully, pursue his romantic and professional dreams, with one foot persistently placed in Uncle Charlie’s bar.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Homecoming, and more.

The service also includes live access to NFL’s Thursday Night Football and the ability to subscribe to third-party services like HBO, Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.

