How To Watch The Tokyo Olympic Games: Day 3 - Monday, July 26

The International Olympic Committee issued a statement on Sunday easing mask requirements for athletes on the medal podium. According to the statement, athletes are able to “have a physically distanced image on the podium without their masks on for 30 seconds, and a group photo with masks on the gold-medal step.”

Before the Tokyo Games began, the IOC had decreed that masks had to remain on throughout the entire medal ceremony. “It has been decided today … to allow athletes to have a physically distanced image on the podium without their masks on for 30 seconds, and a group photo with masks on the gold-medal step,” the IOC’s statement said.

Rugby - Team USA hopes to rise into the medal round in Tokyo after landing with only a ninth-place finish in 2016 in Rio. They’ve been seeded into Pool C and will face South Africa, Kenya, and Ireland between Monday and Wednesday. Qualifying action will air on USA Network, NBC Sports Network, CNBC, and NBC on Monday.

Competitive Badminton is an incredibly fast-paced sport that has been contested in the Olympics since the Barcelona Games in 1992. The US has never won a medal, but there’s actually a chance for that to change in Tokyo. Beiwen Zhang is the 11th-ranked player in the women’s singles tournament, and she has a serious chance to make a run at a medal. Watch qualifying rounds on NBC Sports Network between 5a-8p.

Weightlifting - Women have only been allowed in Olympic weightlifting competitions since the Sydney Games in 2000. This year, the second weight group has their finals on Monday. You can watch it on USA Network between 10:30 am and 5 pm.

Swimming - In addition to qualifying heats throughout the day, there are finals in the men’s 200m free, men’s 100m back, women’s 100m back, and women’s 100m breast on Monday. You can watch the finals live in primetime on NBC.

Men’s Volleyball - The traditional form of team volleyball sees Team USA taking on Taiwan, Brazil versus Argentina, and Poland battling Italy on Monday. You can watch them at various times of the day on Monday.

