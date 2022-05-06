How to Watch ‘The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith’ Premiere Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

A series based on one of Canada’s coldest cases is headed to Amazon Prime Video. “The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith” is a true-crime series that dives into the 1974 murder of Beverly Lynn Smith and the controversial investigation that followed. The new show will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video beginning on Friday, May 6 and you can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith’

About ‘The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith’

On Dec. 9, 1974, Beverly Lynn Smith was murdered in her kitchen. She lived in a farmhouse in Oshawa, Ontario with her husband, as well as her 10-month-old child. Since the investigation into the murder began, an unrelated Alan Smith has been involved and since 2007 when he took a polygraph test, he has been an official person of interest, though he claims he is innocent.

The series highlights Smith’s tragic death and the decades-long pursuit of justice, including a controversial police investigation. Viewers can dive deep into this case through family archives, expert interviews, and more.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith’?

“The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith” on Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

How Much Does Amazon Prime Video Cost?

You can access Amazon Prime Video with an Amazon Prime subscription ($14.99 per month or $139.00 per year).