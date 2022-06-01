How to Watch the USMNT vs. Morocco Friendly Live For Free Without Cable

The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team looks to get a few reps in before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with an international friendly against Morocco on Wednesday, June 1. The full USMNT roster is expected to participate in the Moccoron match, giving fans and pundits alike a good idea of how the U.S. will look come World Cup time. The USMNT vs. Morocco international friendly will air Wednesday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and you can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch The USMNT vs. Morocco Live for Free Without Cable

About US vs. Morocco

Morocco will be the first African nation that the USMNT will play under the guidance of new manager Gregg Berhalter, who took over in 2018.

“We’re excited to face a fellow World Cup finalist and provide our team with a different challenge,” Berhalter said in an interview with ESPN. “With only six international games before the World Cup, this is a critical period for our team preparation.”

The USMNT has never beaten Morocco, posting a 0-3-0 record all-time, their last loss coming in 2017. Wednesday’s match will be played at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, the home of Major League Soccer’s FC Cincinnati. Cincinnati has been good to the USMNT in recent history, as it’s where the team defeated Mexico 2-0 in November to practically guarantee a spot in the 2022 World Cup.

