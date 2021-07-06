How to Watch The Weather Channel’s Tropical Storm Elsa Coverage Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

Tropical Storm Elsa has crossed Cuba and, as of Tuesday morning, is moving northwestward off the southwest coast of Florida near Key West. Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued up the entire west coast of Florida, and Hurricane Watches have been issued to the north of Tampa.

The National Hurricane Center has said that its track will move up the Atlantic coast over the course of this week.

That means it’s important to be able to follow coverage even if you don’t have cable. Fortunately, there are Live TV Streaming Services that offer Free Trials, and Free Streaming Options so you can get the latest information available on Tropical Storm Elsa.

The good news is that all of these services work on your TV, as well as your phone — so if you lose internet connection, but still have cell service — you can still follow the storm coverage.

1. Stream The Weather Channel Live

If you want to stream the The Weather Channel, the only major Live TV Streaming Services that offers the network are fuboTV which offers a 7-Day Free Trial.

AT&T TV offers The Weather Channel as part of its Choice, Ultimate, and Premier plans, but does not offer a free trial.

Alternatively, FrndlyTV also offers the channel for $5.99 a month.

Unfortunately, services like Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV don’t offer The Weather Channel. However, most of them will stream your local channels which will likely be televising updates on Tropical Storm Elsa as it moves up the coast.

2. Watch Local News Coverage Live with NewsOn

As Tropical Storm Elsa moves up the Florida Coast, NewsON will offer live local news coverage from their partners in the affected areas, including WTSP (Tampa), WINK (Fort Myers), WPLG (Miami), WESH/WFTV/WKMG (Orlando), WJXT/WTLV/WJAX (Jacksonville), WJCL/WTOC (Savannah), and others as the storm moves up the Atlantic coast.

You can watch it via their website, their TV apps on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, or on your mobile device on iOS and Android.

Free streaming service, Haystack TV will continue to provide video updates from their local news partners from around the affected areas. You can view their ongoing coverage on their website at Haystack.TV, or by downloading their app, available on Android TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Android, Samsung, LG, Toshiba, Vizio, and Hisense TV.

Free streaming service VUIt has local feeds from a number of stations in the target zone of Tropical Storm Elsa, and will provide wall-to-wall coverage as Elsa nears landfall. The VUIt streaming app is available for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Chromecast.