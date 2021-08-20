 Skip to Content
How to Watch The Weather Channel’s Tropical Storm Henri Coverage Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

Michael King

Tropical Storm Henri is moving northward off the Atlantic Coast on Friday. According to forecasters, Henri is expected to make landfall over the weekend over parts of New England as a strong tropical storm or a category 1 hurricane.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds could affect areas as far west as New York City as the storm nears an initial landfall on Long Island. Tropical Storm Watches and Hurricane Watches are in effect for most of Long Island and the lower New England coastline.

That means it’s important to be able to follow coverage even if you don’t have cable. Fortunately, there are Live TV Streaming Services that offer Free Trials, and Free Streaming Options so you can get the latest information available on Tropical Storm Henri.

The good news is that all of these services work on your TV, as well as your phone — so if you lose internet connection, but still have cell service — you can still follow the storm coverage.

1. Stream The Weather Channel Live

If you want to stream the The Weather Channel, the only major Live TV Streaming Service that offers the network is fuboTV which offers a 7-Day Free Trial.

AT&T TV offers The Weather Channel as part of its Choice, Ultimate, and Premier plans, but does not offer a free trial.

Alternatively, FrndlyTV also offers the channel for $5.99 a month.

Unfortunately, services like Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV don’t offer The Weather Channel. However, most of them will stream your local channels which will likely be televising updates on Tropical Storm Elsa as it moves up the coast.

2. Watch Local News Coverage Live with NewsOn

As Tropical Storm Henri approaches Long Island and New England, NewsON will offer live local news coverage from their partners in the affected areas, including WFSB/WTIC in Hartford/New Haven, WJAR in Providence, WFXT/WCVB Boston, and other stations as the storms continue to move northward through the Atlantic toward New England.

You can watch it via their website, their TV apps on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, or on your mobile device on iOS and Android.

3. Watch Local News Updates with Haystack News and VUIt

Free streaming service, Haystack News will continue to provide video updates from their local news partners from around the affected areas. You can view their ongoing coverage on their website at Haystack.TV, or by downloading their app, available on Android TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Android, Samsung, LG, Toshiba, Vizio, and Hisense TV.

Free streaming service VUIt has local feeds from a number of stations in the target zone of Tropical Storm Henri, and will provide wall-to-wall coverage as the storms nears landfall. The VUIt streaming app is available for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Chromecast.

