How to Watch The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience for Free on Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, and Mobile

The Weeknd will debut The Dawn FM Experience, a music special inspired by his latest album exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Saturday, February 26. Watch for free with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video

How to Watch The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience

About The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience

The Weeknd welcomes you to Phase 2 of Dawn FM, “a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theater, and performance art collide for a night out at the club.”

The teaser for The Dawn FM Experience is centered around the older version of the Weeknd (Abel), who is displayed as the album’s cover art, and was beat up by Abel himself in the music video for “Gasoline.”

The Weeknd’s fifth studio album, Dawn FM, features appearances by Tyler, the Creator and Lil Wayne, as well as narration from Jim Carrey. It came out in early January and was streamed on Spotify 705 million times in just the first two weeks. He became the most-streamed artists of 2022 and set a new Billboard record by having the most charting songs (24) on the Global 200 chart for a solo male performer in a single week.

Also, an exclusive merch capsule launched on the Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop the day before the premiere. An eight-track live EP will be available to stream on Amazon Music as well.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.