 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
The Winter King MGM+

How to Watch ‘The Winter King’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Ashley Steves

Winter comes earlier this year as Arthur begins the journey toward his reign and the ITV historical epic drama “The Winter King” has its series premiere. Set in the fifth century, in a brutal land of warring factions and tribes long before Britain was united, the outcast Arthur Pendragon makes his rise to legendary warrior and leader. The new ITV series will simultaneously make its streaming debut in the United States on Sunday, Aug. 20 on MGM+. You can watch The Winter King: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of MGM+.

How to Watch ‘The Winter King’ Series Premiere

About ‘The Winter King’ Series Premiere

“The Winter King” tells the story of how Arthur became the lord of war despite the illegitimacy of his throne. The story is based on Bernard Cornwell’s “Warlord Chronicles” series and follows Arthur Pendragon as he evolves from outcast to legendary warrior and leader.

The ITV series stars Iain De Caestecker (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) opposite Eddie Marsan, Ellie James, Nathaniel Martello-White, Stuart Campbell, Daniel Ings, Valene Kane, Jordan Alexandra, and Simon Merrells.

“The Winter King” make its U.S. streaming debut on MGM+ on Aug. 20.

Can you watch ‘The Winter King’ Series Premiere for free?

MGM+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Winter King: Season 1 on MGM+.

‘The Winter King’ Series Premiere Schedule

“The Winter King” will premiere on MGM+ on Sunday, Aug. 20, and will continue with a weekly episode release through Oct. 22.

-Episode 1: Sunday, Aug. 20
-Episode 2: Sunday, Aug. 27
-Episode 3: Sunday, Sept. 3
-Episode 4: Sunday, Sept. 10
-Episode 5: Sunday, Sept. 17

-Episode 6: Sunday, Sept. 24
-Episode 7: Sunday, Oct. 1
-Episode 8: Sunday, Oct. 8
-Episode 9: Sunday, Oct. 15
-Episode 10: Sunday, Oct. 22

Can you watch ‘The Winter King’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the MGM+ catalog, you can download The Winter King: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Winter King’ Series Premiere?

You can watch The Winter King: Season 1 on MGM+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘The Winter King’ Series Premiere Trailer

  • The Winter King: Season 1

    August 20, 2023

    In the fifth century, long before Britain was united, in a brutal land of warring factions and tribes where lives were often fleeting, Arthur Pendragon evolves from outcast to legendary warrior and leader.

  • 7-Day Trial
    via amazon.com

    MGM+

    MGM+ is a video streaming service that features original TV shows like the Emmy-winner “Godfather of Harlem,” the romantic adventure “Billy the Kid,” the contemporary sci-fi horror thriller “FROM,” and dramas “Rogue Heroes” and “Belgravia.” The service also has a library of Hollywood movies. This same service was previously called EPIX NOW.

    7-Day Trial
    $5.99 / month
    via amazon.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.