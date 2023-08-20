How to Watch ‘The Winter King’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Winter comes earlier this year as Arthur begins the journey toward his reign and the ITV historical epic drama “The Winter King” has its series premiere. Set in the fifth century, in a brutal land of warring factions and tribes long before Britain was united, the outcast Arthur Pendragon makes his rise to legendary warrior and leader. The new ITV series will simultaneously make its streaming debut in the United States on Sunday, Aug. 20 on MGM+ . You can watch The Winter King: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of MGM+ .

About ‘The Winter King’ Series Premiere

“The Winter King” tells the story of how Arthur became the lord of war despite the illegitimacy of his throne. The story is based on Bernard Cornwell’s “Warlord Chronicles” series and follows Arthur Pendragon as he evolves from outcast to legendary warrior and leader.

The ITV series stars Iain De Caestecker (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) opposite Eddie Marsan, Ellie James, Nathaniel Martello-White, Stuart Campbell, Daniel Ings, Valene Kane, Jordan Alexandra, and Simon Merrells.

“The Winter King” make its U.S. streaming debut on MGM+ on Aug. 20.

Can you watch ‘The Winter King’ Series Premiere for free?

MGM+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Winter King: Season 1 on MGM+.

‘The Winter King’ Series Premiere Schedule

“The Winter King” will premiere on MGM+ on Sunday, Aug. 20, and will continue with a weekly episode release through Oct. 22.

-Episode 1: Sunday, Aug. 20

-Episode 2: Sunday, Aug. 27

-Episode 3: Sunday, Sept. 3

-Episode 4: Sunday, Sept. 10

-Episode 5: Sunday, Sept. 17 -Episode 6: Sunday, Sept. 24

-Episode 7: Sunday, Oct. 1

-Episode 8: Sunday, Oct. 8

-Episode 9: Sunday, Oct. 15

-Episode 10: Sunday, Oct. 22

Can you watch ‘The Winter King’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the MGM+ catalog, you can download The Winter King: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Winter King’ Series Premiere?

You can watch The Winter King: Season 1 on MGM+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘The Winter King’ Series Premiere Trailer