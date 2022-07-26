How to Watch the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game Live For Free Without Cable

The WNBA is set to hold its 2022 Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game is set to take place in Chicago. The game is the culmination of the league’s in-season tournament. The game, between the Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces will take place on Tuesday, July 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The championship game will air exclusively on Prime Video and you can stream it live with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch the 2022 Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game

About The 2022 Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game

The WNBA Commissioner’s Cup is happening for the second season in a row, and this year’s title game will take place at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena. The Cup is a separate competition from the main season, and the final game takes place between the two teams with the best records in each conference in Cup play. The winners will split a $500,000 prize pool.

The announcers for the Commissioner’s Cup include analyst Sarah Kustok, play-by-play broadcaster Michael Grady, and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dawn Staley, also an analyst. Zora Stephenson will serve as a sideline reporter.

“We are honored to be the home of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game for a second consecutive year,” Marie Donoghue, vice president of Global Sports Video at Amazon, said. “With All-Star players including Chicago’s Candace Parker and Las Vegas’ Kelsey Plum, and top-tier on-air talent to call the game, WNBA fans will have a lot to cheer for on Prime Video as the Chicago Sky take on the Las Vegas Aces for the 2022 Cup Championship title.”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream the 2022 Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game on Prime Video?

