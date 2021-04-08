How to Watch the New Horror Series ‘THEM’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Amazon’s new limited horror series “THEM” hits Amazon Prime Video on Friday, April 9. The show is set in the 1950s and focuses on a black family’s experience when they move to a predominantly white neighborhood. If you’re intrigued by the show’s storyline, you are probably wondering how you can watch it.

The series is exclusive to Amazon Prime. Every episode in the first season will be available to stream on Prime Video starting on Friday, April 9.

The show is produced by Lena Waithe and Little Marvin. Waithe talks about the impact the script had on her, saying, “Little Marvin’s script stayed with me for weeks after I read it. He’s written something that’s provocative and terrifying. The first season will speak to how frightening it was to be black in 1953. It will also remind us that being black in 2018 is just as horrifying. This anthology series will examine the cultural divides among all of us and explore us vs Them in a way we’ve never seen before.”

The first season, titled “Them: Covenant” follows the Emory family as they leave North Carolina and move to California during the Second Great Migration. Each season of the show will follow a different family and storyline. The second season has already been ordered.

How to Watch ‘THEM’ for Free

Though Amazon Prime Video is a paid subscription-based service, you can watch the series for free with a trial. An Amazon Prime Video trial lasts 30 days, so you should have enough time to watch all 10 episodes of the horror series before the trial period ends.

If you already subscribe to Amazon Prime Video, “THEM” is included with your subscription. Monthly, annual, and student Amazon Prime memberships include access to titles like “THEM” as well.