How to Watch ‘Thirteen Lives’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

High water levels, low visibility, barely shoulder-width across, and at the end, 13 lives hang in the balance. "Thirteen Lives," directed by the legendary Ron Howard. After a youth soccer team becomes trapped in a flooded tourist cavern in Thailand, an elite group of divers begins rescue operations that at first seem dangerous, but soon become impossible.

How to Watch ‘Thirteen Lives’

About ‘Thirteen Lives’

In 2018, a pre-teen soccer team made its way deep into Thailand’s Tham Luang Nang Non cave system, only to become trapped by swiftly rising waters. Waiting 18 days for aid, the 12 children and their coach had little clue how intense rescue operations were proceeding. The event quickly became global news, with all eyes watching every success and failure the rescue team made.

In “Thirteen Lives,” director Ron Howard portrays the fictionalized account of the cave’s evacuation, featuring the heroics of a British team of divers intent on doing the impossible.

Thirteen Lives July 18, 2022 Twelve boys and the coach of a Thai soccer team explore the Tham Luang cave when an unexpected rainstorm traps them in a chamber inside the mountain. Entombed behind a maze of flooded cave tunnels, they face impossible odds. A team of world-class divers navigate through miles of dangerous cave networks to discover that finding the boys is only the beginning.

The Prime Video original’s star-studded cast features Colin Farrell (“The Batman”) and Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”) as British divers John Volanthen and Rick Stanton along with Joel Edgerton (“The Green Night”) and Tom Bateman (“Murder on the Orient Express”).

Howard emphasized his take on real-life incidents as an attempt to capture the emotions behind the event, translating how those involved felt instead of a beat-for-beat retelling of the story. With “Thirteen Lives,” he hopes the drama that unfolded within the diving crew is engaging while still portraying an accurate picture of the rescue attempt.

Can You Stream ‘Thirteen Lives’ for Free?

New subscribers can watch the season premiere of ‘Thirteen Lives’ with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video. Current subscribers will have access to the film on Friday, August 5.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Thirteen Lives’ on Prime Video?

Prime Video is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.