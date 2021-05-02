MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Braves vs. Blue Jays Series Live Online on May 2, 2021: Streaming/TV
On Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Atlanta Braves
- When: Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South
- Stream: Watch with
In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.
Atlanta enters the matchup as losers of their last three games. Ian Anderson (2-0, 2.48 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) will pitch for the Braves.
The Blue Jays are 6-4 in home games in 2020. Toronto has hit 37 home runs this season, fourth in the MLB. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads them with seven, averaging one every 11.9 at-bats.
The Braves are 5-8 on the road. Atlanta has hit 40 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with nine, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats.
The Blue Jays won the last meeting 6-5. Jordan Romano earned his second victory and George Springer went 2-for-5 with two home runs
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports South
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports South
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-