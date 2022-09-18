 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on September 18, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MASN≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Blue Jays try to sweep 3-game series against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (75-69, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (83-63, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (7-5, 3.34 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (14-7, 2.43 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 163 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -199, Orioles +167; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Baltimore Orioles looking to sweep their three-game series.

Toronto has an 83-63 record overall and a 43-31 record in home games. The Blue Jays have a 29-17 record in games decided by one run.

Baltimore has a 75-69 record overall and a 34-39 record on the road. The Orioles have a 29-11 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday’s game is the 16th time these teams square off this season. The Blue Jays are ahead 8-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alejandro Kirk has a .295 batting average to rank sixth on the Blue Jays, and has 19 doubles and 13 home runs. Bo Bichette is 16-for-41 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander leads Baltimore with 27 home runs while slugging .452. Adley Rutschman is 10-for-36 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Orioles: 4-6, .224 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Alejandro Kirk: day-to-day (hip), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: day-to-day (undisclosed), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

