MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on September 18, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles

When: Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT

TV: MASN

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Blue Jays try to sweep 3-game series against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (75-69, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (83-63, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (7-5, 3.34 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (14-7, 2.43 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 163 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -199, Orioles +167; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Baltimore Orioles looking to sweep their three-game series.

Toronto has an 83-63 record overall and a 43-31 record in home games. The Blue Jays have a 29-17 record in games decided by one run.

Baltimore has a 75-69 record overall and a 34-39 record on the road. The Orioles have a 29-11 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday’s game is the 16th time these teams square off this season. The Blue Jays are ahead 8-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alejandro Kirk has a .295 batting average to rank sixth on the Blue Jays, and has 19 doubles and 13 home runs. Bo Bichette is 16-for-41 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander leads Baltimore with 27 home runs while slugging .452. Adley Rutschman is 10-for-36 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Orioles: 4-6, .224 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Alejandro Kirk: day-to-day (hip), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: day-to-day (undisclosed), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)