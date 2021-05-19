 Skip to Content
How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream Online on May 19, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream the game on Hulu Live TV and AT&T TV.

Toronto heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Hyun-Jin Ryu. Ryu went seven innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with seven strikeouts against Boston.

Red Sox: Garrett Richards (3-2, 3.89 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (0-2, 5.91 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 26 strikeouts).

The Blue Jays are 8-4 against opponents from the AL East. Toronto has hit 57 home runs this season, fourth in the MLB. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with 11, averaging one every 13 at-bats.

The Red Sox are 10-6 against AL East Division teams. Boston ranks third in the majors in hitting with a .261 batting average, Xander Bogaerts leads the club with an average of .342.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 8-0. Hyun Jin Ryu earned his fourth victory and Randal Grichuk went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Toronto. Eduardo Rodriguez took his second loss for Boston.

