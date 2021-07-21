How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on July 21, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox

When: Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT

TV: NESN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with fuboTV. The channel is also available on AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Richards (5-5, 4.91 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (8-4, 2.94 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Boston will meet on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays are 22-21 on their home turf. Toronto hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .327 this season, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a mark of .419.

The Red Sox have gone 29-19 away from home. Boston is slugging .442 as a unit. Rafael Devers leads the team with a slugging percentage of .569.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 13-4. Nick Pivetta notched his eighth victory and Kike Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and three RBI for Boston. Ross Stripling registered his sixth loss for Toronto.