MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Texas Rangers Live Online Without Cable on July 17, 2021: Live Stream
On Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Texas Rangers
- When: Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (2-6, 3.70 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (8-5, 3.56 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)
LINE: Blue Jays -250, Rangers +206; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Adolis Garcia and the Rangers will take on the Blue Jays Saturday.
The Blue Jays are 20-20 in home games in 2020. Toronto has slugged .453 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .677.
The Rangers are 13-31 in road games. Texas’s lineup has 108 home runs this season, Joey Gallo leads them with 24 homers.
The Blue Jays won the last meeting 10-2. Robbie Ray notched his eighth victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI for Toronto. Jordan Lyles took his sixth loss for Texas.
