How to Watch Nationals vs. Blue Jays Live Stream on April 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Washington Nationals

When: Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT

TV: MASN2

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

Toronto and Washington will meet on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays are 3-3 in home games in 2020. Toronto has hit 24 home runs as a team this season. Marcus Semien leads them with five, averaging one every 16.8 at-bats.

The Nationals are 3-6 on the road. The Washington offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Josh Harrison leads the team with an average of .318.