2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs: How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game 7 Live Without Cable

After falling down 3-1 in the series, the Montreal Canadiens have fought their way back to force a decisive Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The winner will advance to face the Winnipeg Jets in the Scotia North Division Finals of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

How to Watch Canadiens vs. Leafs Online

When: May 31st at 7pm ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena (Toronto)

TV: CNBC (National)

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

7-Day Free Trial

There are no local blackouts in the NHL Playoffs, so you can watch Game 7 on CNBC, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

1 Month for $10

The best deal out there to stream an entire month of NHL Playoff action is Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get $25 OFF Your First Month of Sling Orange, Blue, or Combo.

How to Stream Entire NHL Playoffs Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the NHL Playoffs live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (NBC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like NBCSN.

The best deal out there to stream an entire month of NHL Playoff action is Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get $25 OFF Your First Month of Sling Orange, Blue, or Combo.

All Live TV Streaming Options