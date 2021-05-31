 Skip to Content
2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs: How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game 7 Live Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

After falling down 3-1 in the series, the Montreal Canadiens have fought their way back to force a decisive Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The winner will advance to face the Winnipeg Jets in the Scotia North Division Finals of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

How to Watch Canadiens vs. Leafs Online

7-Day Free Trial

There are no local blackouts in the NHL Playoffs, so you can watch Game 7 on CNBC, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

1 Month for $10

The best deal out there to stream an entire month of NHL Playoff action is Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time.

How to Stream Entire NHL Playoffs Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the NHL Playoffs live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (NBC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like NBCSN.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
CNBC--^
$6
NBC Sports Network--
NHL Network≥ $94.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CNBC and NBC Sports Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NHL Network

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: CNBC, NBC Sports Network, and NHL Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC Sports Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 News Extra
Includes: CNBC

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NHL Network

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CNBC and NBC Sports Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CNBC and NBC Sports Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Leafs/Canadiens Game 7 Preview

