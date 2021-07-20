How to Watch ‘Turner & Hooch’ Series Premiere Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Disney’s newest original series, Turner & Hooch, features US Marshal Scott Turner Jr. (Josh Peck) and his unlikely partner, Hooch, an unruly French Mastiff. Throughout 12 episodes, the pair goes on many adventures as Scott Jr. discovers Hooch is the partner he didn’t know he needed. The series premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 21. Watch with a subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch Disney’s Turner & Hooch

When: Wednesday, July 21

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Disney+

Sign Up Now $7.99 / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($5 savings).

The new Turner & Hooch original series is a remake and a continuation of the comedy movie of the same name, which starred Tom Hanks as Scott Turner Sr. You can watch both the 2021 series and the 1989 film on Disney+.

In the series, Scott Jr. inherits a dog, Hooch, from his late father, Scott Sr. Hooch begins working with Scott Jr. and his team to solve crimes, and everyone falls in love with the dog. There are plenty of questions to be answered throughout the series, Scott Jr. learns that his father’s death might not have been an accident. Through it all, his loyal companion, Hooch, is by his side.

Turner & Hooch also stars Carra Patterson, Brandon Jay McLaren, Anthony Ruivivar, Lyndsy Fonseca, Jeremy Maguire, and Vanessa Lengies. Five French Mastiffs take on the prominent role of Hooch.

Can You Watch Turner & Hooch on Disney+ For Free?

Disney+ does not offer a free trial, so you will have to subscribe to the service to watch Turner & Hooch. If you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass, you can get a 1-Month Free Trial for a limited time. You can also subscribe to the Disney bundle for $13.99 to get access to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu.