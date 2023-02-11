How to Watch UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski Live Online Without Cable
Is there anything better in combat sports than a champion-versus-champion bout? What about a pound-for-pound No. 1 versus No. 2? UFC 284 will feature both of those in a single match. This weekend’s main event will see current UFC lightweight champion and No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter Islam Makhachev defend his title against UFC featherweight champion and No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter Alexander Volkanovski. UFC 284 broadcasts live from Perth, Australia’s RAC Arena this Saturday, Feb. 11 starting at 6 p.m. ET. As the main card is on ESPN+ pay-per-view, in addition to a subscription to ESPN+, you will have to buy the event for $79.99. You can watch with a subscription to ESPN+.
About UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski
The event in Perth will consist of three different sections of fights, beginning with the early prelims on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET. That will be followed by the prelims on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, and finally the main card on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.
UFC 284 is a very top-heavy card, featuring two of the best mixed-martial-artists on the planet in the main event, an interim title fight in the co-main, and an appearance by hometown hero and last year’s ESPN MMA Rookie of the Year, Della Maddalena.
In a true case of “no rest for the wicked,” Makhachev makes his first lightweight title defense against the man deemed the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world in Volkanovski. Makhachev comes in with an 11-fight winning streak with UFC, earning five-straight stoppage wins including his victory over Charles Oliveira for the belt last October. Meanwhile, Volkanovski is a perfect 12-0 in the UFC and on a 22-0 run overall which includes four straight title defenses. This has all the makings for an all-timer in Perth.
In the co-main event, we’ll see Yair Rodriguez take on Josh Emmett for the interim featherweight championship to see who will unite the belts against Volkanovski at a later date. Rodriguez won “The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America” and is coming off a big win over Brian Ortega. Emmett holds five straight wins and is coming off of a “Fight of the Night” win over Calvin Kattar.
Can you watch UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski for free?
ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of ESPN+ for $99.99.
What devices can you use to stream UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski?
You can watch ESPN+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
UFC 284 Fight Card
Main Card
|Fight
|Weight Class
|Stipulation
|Islam Makhachev (C) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (C-FW)
|Lightweight
|UFC Lightweight Championship
|Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett
|Featherweight
|UFC Featherweight Championship (Interim)
|Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter
|Heavyweight
|Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield
|Light Heavyweight
Prelims
|Fight
|Weight Class
|Stipulation
|Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas
|Light Heavyweight
|Josh Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
|Featherweight
|Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
|Flyweight
|Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado
|Lightweight
Early Prelims
|Fight
|Weight Class
|Stipulation
|Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis
|Featherweight
|Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed
|Women’s Strawweight
|Shane Young vs. Blake Bilder
|Featherweight
|Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner
|Lightweight
UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski Trailer
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL with NHL Power Play (previously NHL.TV). For NFL Fans, they have an exclusive NFL game, and simulcast select Monday Football games.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.