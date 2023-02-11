How to Watch UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski Live Online Without Cable

Is there anything better in combat sports than a champion-versus-champion bout? What about a pound-for-pound No. 1 versus No. 2? UFC 284 will feature both of those in a single match. This weekend’s main event will see current UFC lightweight champion and No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter Islam Makhachev defend his title against UFC featherweight champion and No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter Alexander Volkanovski. UFC 284 broadcasts live from Perth, Australia’s RAC Arena this Saturday, Feb. 11 starting at 6 p.m. ET. As the main card is on ESPN+ pay-per-view, in addition to a subscription to ESPN+ , you will have to buy the event for $79.99. You can watch with a subscription to ESPN+ .

About UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski

The event in Perth will consist of three different sections of fights, beginning with the early prelims on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET. That will be followed by the prelims on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, and finally the main card on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.

UFC 284 is a very top-heavy card, featuring two of the best mixed-martial-artists on the planet in the main event, an interim title fight in the co-main, and an appearance by hometown hero and last year’s ESPN MMA Rookie of the Year, Della Maddalena.

In a true case of “no rest for the wicked,” Makhachev makes his first lightweight title defense against the man deemed the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world in Volkanovski. Makhachev comes in with an 11-fight winning streak with UFC, earning five-straight stoppage wins including his victory over Charles Oliveira for the belt last October. Meanwhile, Volkanovski is a perfect 12-0 in the UFC and on a 22-0 run overall which includes four straight title defenses. This has all the makings for an all-timer in Perth.

In the co-main event, we’ll see Yair Rodriguez take on Josh Emmett for the interim featherweight championship to see who will unite the belts against Volkanovski at a later date. Rodriguez won “The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America” and is coming off a big win over Brian Ortega. Emmett holds five straight wins and is coming off of a “Fight of the Night” win over Calvin Kattar.

UFC 284 Fight Card

Main Card

Fight Weight Class Stipulation Islam Makhachev (C) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (C-FW) Lightweight UFC Lightweight Championship Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett Featherweight UFC Featherweight Championship (Interim) Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown Welterweight Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter Heavyweight Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight

Prelims

Fight Weight Class Stipulation Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas Light Heavyweight Josh Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan Featherweight Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues Flyweight Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado Lightweight

Early Prelims

Fight Weight Class Stipulation Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis Featherweight Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed Women’s Strawweight Shane Young vs. Blake Bilder Featherweight Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner Lightweight

