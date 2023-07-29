How to Watch UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 Live Without Cable

The Delta Center in Salt Lake City is the home for UFC 291, which will feature a main event to determine the baddest man in MMA. Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje meet for a second time, this time for the BMF Title and you can watch on ESPN+ PPV. The BMF Title isn’t about weight classes or sanctions, it’s about being a bad man and embodying what it means to be a fighter in the UFC. Find out this Saturday, July 29, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the action with a Subscription to ESPN+ and by purchasing the PPV for $79.99.

How to Watch UFC 291

About UFC 291

In the main event, No. 2-ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier faces off with #3 Justin Gaethje in a rematch for the vacant BMF title. For the uninitiated, the BMF title is an unsanctioned belt first won by Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 after he defeated Nate Diaz at Madison Square Garden. The belt doesn’t represent a division but instead represents a mindset and a way of conducting one’s self in the UFC.

Poirier is coming off his thrilling submission win over Michael Chandler last year and has boasted two victories over both Conor McGregor and Max Holloway. Former interim lightweight champion Gaethje looks to even the score with Poirier. Gaethje has won two of his last three, most recently a majority-decision victory over Rafael Fiziev in March. He has also defeated James Vick, Edson Barboza, Donald Cerrone, and Tony Ferguson, and owns a victory over Chandler as well.

Elsewhere on the card, we’ll see former UFC light heavyweight champion and current No. 3-ranked contender Jan Blachowicz take on former middleweight titleholder Alex Pereira. Blachowicz hopes to deliver a highlight-reel knockout that will spoil Pereira’s light heavyweight debut. A former kickboxing standout, Pereira looks to establish himself as a 205-pound contender and enter the light heavyweight top five by stopping one of the division’s most decorated athletes. The winner could potentially face off with Jiri Prochazka in the coming months to determine the next UFC light heavyweight champion.

What is the complete card for UFC 291?

Card subject to change

Main Card beginning at 10 p.m. ET

Position on Card Matchup Weight Class Stipulations Main Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje Lightweight (Vacant) BMF Title Co-Main Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira Light Heavyweight Undercard Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira Welterweight Undercard Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green Lightweight Undercard Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland Welterweight

Pre-lims beginning at 8 p.m. ET

Position on Card Matchup Weight Class Stipulations Feature Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles Welterweight Undercard Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight Undercard Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro Middleweight Undercard Jake Mathews vs. Darrius Flowers Welterweight

Early Prelims beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET

Position on Card Matchup Weight Class Stipulations Feature CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador Flyweight Undercard Matthew Semelsberger vs. Uros Medic Welterweight Undercard Miranda Maverick vs. Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight

Can you watch UFC 291 for Free?

ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch UFC 291 with your ESPN+ subscription and the PPV fee of $79.99. You can get an ESPN+ subscription individually or with the Disney Bundle Trio.

What devices can you use to stream UFC 291?

ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Sign Up espnplus.com ESPN+ ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders. … The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year. You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL with NHL Power Play (previously NHL.TV). For NFL Fans, they have an exclusive NFL game, and simulcast select Monday Football games. The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more. College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more. For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events. ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter. What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2. To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable. Sign Up $9.99 / month espnplus.com