How to Watch UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 Live Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The Delta Center in Salt Lake City is the home for UFC 291, which will feature a main event to determine the baddest man in MMA. Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje meet for a second time, this time for the BMF Title and you can watch on ESPN+ PPV. The BMF Title isn’t about weight classes or sanctions, it’s about being a bad man and embodying what it means to be a fighter in the UFC. Find out this Saturday, July 29, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the action with a Subscription to ESPN+ and by purchasing the PPV for $79.99.

How to Watch UFC 291

About UFC 291

In the main event, No. 2-ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier faces off with #3 Justin Gaethje in a rematch for the vacant BMF title. For the uninitiated, the BMF title is an unsanctioned belt first won by Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 after he defeated Nate Diaz at Madison Square Garden. The belt doesn’t represent a division but instead represents a mindset and a way of conducting one’s self in the UFC.

Poirier is coming off his thrilling submission win over Michael Chandler last year and has boasted two victories over both Conor McGregor and Max Holloway. Former interim lightweight champion Gaethje looks to even the score with Poirier. Gaethje has won two of his last three, most recently a majority-decision victory over Rafael Fiziev in March. He has also defeated James Vick, Edson Barboza, Donald Cerrone, and Tony Ferguson, and owns a victory over Chandler as well.

Elsewhere on the card, we’ll see former UFC light heavyweight champion and current No. 3-ranked contender Jan Blachowicz take on former middleweight titleholder Alex Pereira. Blachowicz hopes to deliver a highlight-reel knockout that will spoil Pereira’s light heavyweight debut. A former kickboxing standout, Pereira looks to establish himself as a 205-pound contender and enter the light heavyweight top five by stopping one of the division’s most decorated athletes. The winner could potentially face off with Jiri Prochazka in the coming months to determine the next UFC light heavyweight champion.

What is the complete card for UFC 291?

Card subject to change

Main Card beginning at 10 p.m. ET

Position on Card Matchup Weight Class Stipulations
Main Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje Lightweight (Vacant) BMF Title
Co-Main Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira Light Heavyweight
Undercard Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira Welterweight
Undercard Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green Lightweight
Undercard Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland Welterweight

Pre-lims beginning at 8 p.m. ET

Position on Card Matchup Weight Class Stipulations
Feature Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles Welterweight
Undercard Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight
Undercard Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro Middleweight
Undercard Jake Mathews vs. Darrius Flowers Welterweight

Early Prelims beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET

Position on Card Matchup Weight Class Stipulations
Feature CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador Flyweight
Undercard Matthew Semelsberger vs. Uros Medic Welterweight
Undercard Miranda Maverick vs. Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight

Can you watch UFC 291 for Free?

ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch UFC 291 with your ESPN+ subscription and the PPV fee of $79.99. You can get an ESPN+ subscription individually or with the Disney Bundle Trio.

What devices can you use to stream UFC 291?

ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

UFC 291: Live Weigh-In Show

