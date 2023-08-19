How to Watch UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley Live Without Cable

UFC returns to Boston, MA at the TD Garden for UFC 292. The main event features UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling as he takes on popular fighter “Sugar” Sean O’Malley and his trademark brightly-colored hair. This will be O’Malley’s first title fight and he intends to leave Massachusetts as champion. UFC 292 airs this Saturday, Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with prelims airing on ESPN. You can watch the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM and by purchasing the PPV for $79.99.

How to Watch UFC 292

About UFC 292

Sterling has won his past nine fights, four of which were title fights. His most recent title defense was a split-decision victory over Henry Cejudo in the main event of UFC 288. O’Malley enters with an impressive 16-1 record, with his only loss coming against Marlon Vera almost three years ago. Since then, he’s managed to climb his way up the bantamweight rank and now finds himself one win away from being a UFC champion.

In the co-main event, UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili has her sights set on making her second reign as champion a dominant one, as she takes on #5 Amanda Lemos, who is striving to shock the world in the biggest fight of her MMA career. Elsewhere on the card, the aforementioned Vera takes on Pedro Munhoz, while former Middleweight champion Chris Weidman returns to the UFC after two years away to take on Brad Tavares in the featured prelim bout.

What is the complete card for UFC 292?

Card subject to change

Main Card beginning at 10 p.m. ET

Position on Card Weight Class Match Stipulation Main Bantamweight Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Sean O’Malley UFC Bantamweight Championship Co-Main Women’s Strawweight Zhang Weili (c) vs. Amanda Lemos UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship Undercard Welterweight Ian Machado Garry vs. Neil Magny Undercard Bantamweight Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Mario Bautista Undercard Bantamweight Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz

Prelims beginning at 8 p.m. ET

Position on Card Weight Class Match Stipulation Feature Middleweight Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares Undercard Middleweight Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin Undercard Lightweight Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh The Ultimate Fighter 31 Lightweight Finale Undercard Bantamweight Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson The Ultimate Fighter 31 Bantamweight Finale

Early Prelims beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET

Position on Card Weight Class Match Stipulation Feature Middleweight Andre Petroski vs. Gerald Meerschaert Undercard Women’s Flyweight Andrea Lee vs. Natália Silva Undercard Women’s Flyweight Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz

Can you watch UFC 292 for Free?

ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch UFC 292 with your ESPN+ subscription and the PPV fee of $79.99. You can get an ESPN+ subscription individually or with the Disney Bundle Trio.

What devices can you use to stream UFC 292?

ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services