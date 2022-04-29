How to Watch ‘Undone’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Undone” Season 1 premiered in September 2019, and Amazon Prime Video is finally delivering more time-bending mysteries with the Season 2 premiere this week. All eight episodes of the new season of “Undone” will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video beginning on Friday, April 29. You can watch Seasons 1 and 2 of this animated thriller with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘Undone’

About ‘Undone’

“Undone” follows 28-year-old Alma Winograd-Diaz (Rosa Salazar) after a near-death car crash. Following the accident, she is left with a new relationship with time. In the first season, she discovered her time-traveling abilities and put them to use so that she could learn more about her father Jacob’s (Bob Odenkirk) passing.

The trailer for Season 2 gives a peek into what’s ahead for Alma as she teams up with her sister, Becca, to further explore their family’s secrets. It turns out that Alma isn’t the only one with the ability to travel through time and space. As the sisters dig into their family’s past, they unearth where they came from and how it made them who they are today.

In addition to Salazar and Odenkirk, Angelique Cabral, Constance Marie, and Siddharth Dhananjay, all returned for Season 2.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Undone’ Season 2?

“Undone” season 2 on Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

How Much Does Amazon Prime Video Cost?

You can access Amazon Prime Video with an Amazon Prime subscription ($14.99 per month or $139.00 per year).