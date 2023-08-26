San Jose State vs. USC Football: How to Watch the Game Live Without Cable

Get set for a historic opening to the 2023 college football season as national title hopeful USC opens its final season in the Pac-12 conference against San Jose State in a Week 0 showdown. The stage is set for a prime-time spectacle as the Trojans take the field at their home turf’s LA Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service. Here’s everything you need to know about the college football game:

USC Trojans vs. San Jose State Spartans

When : Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET TV Channel : Pac-12 Network

About the San Jose State vs USC Game:

The stage is set for a prime-time spectacle as the Trojans take the field at home, with eyes firmly fixed on Heisman quarterback Caleb Williams. However, the Trojan defense is under scrutiny after falling short of a Pac-12 title and a CFP spot last year.

San Jose State arrives in Los Angeles with an impressive offense led by quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who demonstrated his prowess by throwing for career-highs of 3,251 yards and 23 touchdowns in the previous season. Cordeiro, backed by a seasoned and reliable offensive line, spearheads an offense renowned for its efficiency and ball security.

Week 0 brings excitement as USC, currently ranked No. 6, showcases its strength against San Jose State. The Trojans are favored to clinch the Pac-12 title, with this being their last season opener in the Pac-12 before transitioning to the Big Ten. USC’s pursuit to enter the College Football Playoff spotlight, a feat not achieved by a Pac-12 school since 2016, commences in earnest.

Lincoln Riley’s debut season was marked by success, but a late-season stumble deprived USC of playoff contention. With Williams returning and aiming for a Heisman encore, the Trojans aspire to overcome their setbacks and achieve greater heights. In contrast, San Jose State aims to capitalize on the momentum from its 2022 campaign and make an impact.

USC’s firepower rests on Williams’ brilliance, poised to propel them to victory, while questions linger around the defense’s improvement under coordinator Alex Grinch. USC’s defense faced criticism in the previous season, prompting strategic additions from the transfer portal. The emergence of key contributors and preseason All-American S Calen Bullock adds depth and potential to the unit.

In the opposing camp, San Jose State’s Cordeiro seeks to continue his impressive form against a top-10 opponent. The sixth-year senior quarterback aims to lead his team to victory and establish a strong foundation for the season. As USC’s high-octane offense takes center stage, the game’s outcome will hinge on both teams’ execution and defensive prowess.

How to Stream USC vs San Jose State:

Can you stream USC vs. San Jose State on Fubo?

You can watch the USC vs. San Jose State game on Pac-12 Network with a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. San Jose State on Sling TV?

You can watch the USC vs. San Jose State game on Pac-12 Network with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

