How to Watch Arizona Coyotes at Vegas Golden Knights Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Arizona Plus and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+ and AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

All Live TV Streaming Options

ESPN+

Price: $5.99
Includes: ESPN+

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels