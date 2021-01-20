How to Watch Arizona Coyotes at Vegas Golden Knights Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile
On Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Arizona Plus and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes
- When: Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST
- TV: Fox Sports Arizona Plus, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+ and AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.
