How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on December 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild games all year long.

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 14-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Vegas Golden Knights games all year long.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas and Minneapolis, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 14-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Vegas hosts Minnesota after Pacioretty's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Minnesota Wild (19-7-1, first in the Central) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (15-11-0, fifth in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -132, Wild +110; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit Vegas after Max Pacioretty scored two goals in the Golden Knights’ 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

The Golden Knights are 11-6-0 against Western Conference opponents. Vegas ranks seventh in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Jonathan Marchessault with 11.

The Wild are 12-6-0 in Western Conference play. Minnesota is third in the league averaging 3.8 goals per game, led by Ryan Hartman with 13.

In their last meeting on Nov. 11, Vegas won 3-2. Jonas Rondbjerg recorded a team-high 2 points for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 11 goals and has 17 points. Pacioretty has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Hartman leads the Wild with 13 goals and has 22 points. Marcus Foligno has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-4-0, averaging four goals, 6.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Wild: 8-1-1, averaging four goals, 7.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Wild: Jonas Brodin: day to day (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau: day to day (health protocols).