2021 NHL Playoffs: How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Vegas Golden Knights Live Online For Free Without Cable

After winning beating the Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche respectively, the Montreal Canadiens will face the Vegas Golden Knights in a seven-game series to see who will advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Online

When: Starting June 14th at 9pm ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)

TV: Game 1-2, 4-5, 7: NBCSN / Game 3 & 6: USA Network

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The two teams, which traditionally couldn’t face each other until the Stanley Cup Final, will go head-to-head to see who will face the winner of the Lightning/Islanders. While traditionally awarded to the Western Conference champion, the Campbell Bowl will be awarded to the winner of the series. The series pits one of the league’s oldest and newest teams against each other.

There are no local blackouts in the NHL Playoffs, so you can watch all games on NBCSN and USA Network, which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

In Vegas, you van watch pre- and post-game coverage on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is only available on AT&T TV.

The best deal out there to stream an entire month of NHL Playoff action is Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time.

As a last minute addition, all Stanley Cup Semi-Final games will stream on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month, after 7-Day Free Trial. Peacock Premium is free for Xfinity customers.

How to Stream Round 3: Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Golden Knights/Canadiens series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (NBC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like NBCSN.

Unlike the first round, all games will only be aired nationally. All games will be on NBCSN and USA Network, which you can watch with a free trial of fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Canadiens vs. Golden Knights TV Schedule

Monday, June 14, 9 p.m.: Canadiens at Golden Knights | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Wednesday, June 16, 9 p.m.: Canadiens at Golden Knights | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Friday, June 18, 8 p.m.: Golden Knights at Canadiens | USA, SN, CBC, TVAS

Sunday, June 20, 8 p.m.: Golden Knights at Canadiens | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS

*Tuesday, June 22, 9 p.m.: Canadiens at Golden Knights | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS

*Thursday, June 24, 8 p.m.: Golden Knights at Canadiens | USA, SN, CBC, TVAS

*Saturday, June 26, 8 p.m.: Canadiens at Golden Knights | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS

All Live TV Streaming Options