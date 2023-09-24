How to Watch Bills vs. Commanders Game Live Online on Sept. 24, 2023: TV & Streaming

After a rough start to the season, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills righted the ship last week with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bills have Super Bowl aspirations, and they’ll take the next step toward getting back on track as they travel to take on the undefeated Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. ET. Sam Howell and Brian Robinson Jr. lead the Commanders, but this will represent a step up in NFL competition. See what happens exclusively on CBS and Paramount+.

When: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field | 1600 Fedex Way, Landover, MD 20785

FedEx Field | 1600 Fedex Way, Landover, MD 20785 TV: CBS and Paramount+

CBS and Paramount+ Stream: Watch with a subscription to Paramount+.

Second-year quarterback Sam Howell has thrown for an average of 250 yards in wins over the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals to start the season. He’s thrown for three touchdowns, and Brian Robinson Jr. has provided balance to the offense with 146 yards and a pair of scores. Defensive end Montez Sweat has three sacks to spearhead the defense, while DE Chase Young and DT Daron Payne have also stood out on a stout line.

Josh Allen and the Bills will provide a tough test as they look to take off from an uneven start. Allen, one of the league’s top talents, has thrown for 510 yards and four touchdowns, but he has also been intercepted three times and sacked seven. Stefon Diggs remains his top target along with Gabe Davis, and James Cook has shown ability as both a runner (169 yards) and a receiver (53 yards). Linebacker Matt Milano has started the season well with two interceptions and 12 tackles — good for second on the team behind Terrel Bernard’s 17 stops.

