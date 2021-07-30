How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Live Online Without Cable on July 30, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 30, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Trevor Williams (4-2, 5.06 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Nationals: TBD

LINE: Nationals +110, Cubs -130; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Chicago will square off on Friday.

The Nationals are 27-25 on their home turf. Washington’s lineup has 117 home runs this season, Juan Soto leads them with 18 homers.

The Cubs are 19-33 on the road. Chicago has hit 134 home runs as a team this season. Javier Baez leads the team with 22, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

The Cubs won the last meeting 5-2. Justin Steele secured his second victory and Ian Happ went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI for Chicago. Joe Ross took his fourth loss for Washington.