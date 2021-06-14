 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on June 14, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, June 14, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-5, 3.90 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Nationals: Jon Lester (0-2, 4.19 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals -122, Pirates +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Joe Ross. Ross went eight innings, giving up zero runs on five hits with nine strikeouts against San Francisco.

The Nationals are 15-17 in home games in 2020. Washington ranks seventh in the majors in hitting with a .244 batting average, Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .299.

The Pirates have gone 10-22 away from home. Pittsburgh has hit 46 home runs this season, the lowest total in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads them with 10, averaging one every 22 at-bats.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $84.99-----
MASN≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 30 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.