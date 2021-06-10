 Skip to Content
How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants Streaming on June 10, 2021: TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (5-2, 3.51 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (5-4, 2.22 ERA, .82 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and San Francisco will square off on Thursday.

The Nationals are 13-15 on their home turf. Washington ranks seventh in the league in hitting with a .247 batting average, Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .305.

The Giants are 20-14 in road games. San Francisco has hit a league-leading 90 home runs this season, Brandon Crawford leads the club with 14 homers.

