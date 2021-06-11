How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on June 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, June 11, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Washington Nationals face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and MASN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (5-2, 3.51 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (5-4, 2.22 ERA, .82 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals -177, Giants +150; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and San Francisco will square off on Friday.

The Nationals are 13-15 on their home turf. The Washington offense has compiled a .247 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .305. The Giants are 20-14 on the road. The San Francisco pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.28. Kevin Gausman leads the team with a 1.28 earned run average.