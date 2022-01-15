How to Watch Stanford vs. Washington Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Washington Huskies face the Stanford Cardinal from Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Huskies vs. Stanford Cardinal

The Washington vs. Stanford game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Can you stream Washington vs. Stanford on fuboTV?

You can watch the Washington vs. Stanford game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington vs. Stanford on Sling TV?

You can watch the Washington vs. Stanford game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington vs. Stanford on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Washington vs. Stanford game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington vs. Stanford on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Washington vs. Stanford game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington vs. Stanford on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Washington vs. Stanford game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Washington vs. Stanford on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Washington vs. Stanford game.

Can you stream Washington vs. Stanford on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Washington vs. Stanford game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Stanford vs. Washington Game Preview: Stanford visits Washington after Brown's 21-point performance

Stanford Cardinal (10-4, 3-1 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (7-8, 2-2 Pac-12)

Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on the Stanford Cardinal after Terrell Brown Jr. scored 21 points in Washington’s 64-55 win over the California Golden Bears.

The Huskies are 6-4 in home games. Washington gives up 67.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Cardinal are 3-1 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford averages 70.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Huskies and Cardinal match up Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Roberts is averaging 3.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Huskies. Brown is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Michael O’Connell is averaging 6.6 points and 4.2 assists for the Cardinal. Jaiden Delaire is averaging eight points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Cardinal: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.