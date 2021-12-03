 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on December 3, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, December 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

NBC Sports Washington≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NBC Sports Washington + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 27 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Cleveland faces Washington on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers (12-10, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (14-8, second in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Cavaliers take on Washington.

The Wizards are 9-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington ranks third in the league with 50.1 points in the paint led by Montrezl Harrell averaging 11.9.

The Cavaliers are 8-5 in Eastern Conference play. Cleveland has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Wizards won the last matchup on Nov. 11, with Harrell scoring 22 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Beal is averaging 22.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Wizards. Harrell is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Darius Garland is averaging 18.5 points and 7.2 assists for the Cavaliers. Ricky Rubio is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 103.2 points, 45.0 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 102.6 points, 45.5 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.8 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Isaiah Todd: out (toe), Aaron Holiday: out (illness), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).

Cavaliers: Cedi Osman: out (back), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Dean Wade: out (calf).

