How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on January 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. LA Clippers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. LA Clippers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

LA Clippers vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Washington hosts Los Angeles, aims to end home losing streak

Los Angeles Clippers (23-25, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (23-24, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays Los Angeles looking to break its three-game home losing streak.

The Wizards have gone 13-11 at home. Washington is the worst team in the league scoring 8.7 fast break points per game.

The Clippers are 8-13 on the road. Los Angeles has a 5-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Beal is shooting 45.4% and averaging 23.6 points for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Luke Kennard is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Clippers, while averaging 11.6 points. Reggie Jackson is averaging 17 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 110.6 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points per game.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 104.4 points, 44.9 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: None listed.

Clippers: Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Jason Preston: out (foot).