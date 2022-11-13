 Skip to Content
How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Online on November 13, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and NBC Sports Washington + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Washington faces Memphis, aims for 4th straight win

Memphis Grizzlies (9-4, second in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (7-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Wizards -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington comes into a matchup with Memphis as winners of three straight games.

The Wizards are 4-3 in home games. Washington ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 110.7 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The Grizzlies are 4-3 in road games. Memphis is third in the Western Conference with 16.1 fast break points per game led by Desmond Bane averaging 4.6.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 6 the Grizzlies won 103-97 led by 28 points from Bane, while Monte Morris scored 18 points for the Wizards.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.2 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 19.1 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Washington.

Ja Morant is averaging 28.8 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Grizzlies. Bane is averaging 22.8 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 108.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 117.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Delon Wright: out (hamstring), Bradley Beal: out (health and safety protocols), Taj Gibson: day to day (neck).

Grizzlies: Desmond Bane: day to day (toe), Jaren Jackson Jr.: day to day (foot), Danny Green: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (knee), Ja Morant: day to day (ankle).

