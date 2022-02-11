How to Watch ‘Whitney’s Anthem’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile
Ever since Whitney Houston died on February 11, 2012, the world has been left without one of its most iconic voices. “Whitney’s Anthem” will pay tribute to her incredible performance of the national anthem at Super Bowl XXV. The special will premiere on Friday, February 11, at 8 PM ET on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
How to Watch ‘Whitney’s Anthem’ Premiere
- When: Friday, February 11, at 8 PM ET
- TV: ESPN and ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
It will be available afterward via streaming on-demand on ESPN+ and the ESPN App. You can watch with a or subscription to ESPN+.
About ‘Whitney’s Anthem’
Now, 31 years after the most iconic moment in both sports and music, and on the 10-year anniversary of Houston’s tragic death, ESPN’s E60 will dive into the topic of how Houston’s performance helped unify the country during the Gulf War.
On January 27, 1991, in Tampa, the Super Bowl XXV was played between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills just days after U.S. and Allied forces launched Operation Desert Storm in response to Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait.
In the half-hour special, the story of the anthem is told by the people who were intimately involved.
Interview Guests:
- Houston’s musical director and award-winning music producer, Rickey Minor
- The NFL executive, Jim Steeg, who almost rejected Houston’s rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner”
- Author, journalist, producer, and host Danyel Smith
- NFL Hall of Famers who were watching only a feet away such as former Buffalo Bills players Jim Kelly, Bruce Smith, Andre Reed, as well as former New York Giants Ottis Anderson (Super Bowl XXV MVP), and Carl Banks; legendary sports announcers ABC Sports play-by-play commentator, Al Michaels, and ESPN commentators Chris Connelly and Chris Berman
- A Desert Storm military veteran, Lt. Don Collins, who was watching Houston sing from across the world
How to Stream ‘Whitney’s Anthem’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch ‘Whitney’s Anthem‘ on ESPN using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ESPN+?
ESPN+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.
