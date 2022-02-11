How to Watch ‘Whitney’s Anthem’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Ever since Whitney Houston died on February 11, 2012, the world has been left without one of its most iconic voices. “Whitney’s Anthem” will pay tribute to her incredible performance of the national anthem at Super Bowl XXV. The special will premiere on Friday, February 11, at 8 PM ET on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

About ‘Whitney’s Anthem’

Now, 31 years after the most iconic moment in both sports and music, and on the 10-year anniversary of Houston’s tragic death, ESPN’s E60 will dive into the topic of how Houston’s performance helped unify the country during the Gulf War.

On January 27, 1991, in Tampa, the Super Bowl XXV was played between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills just days after U.S. and Allied forces launched Operation Desert Storm in response to Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait.

In the half-hour special, the story of the anthem is told by the people who were intimately involved.

Houston’s musical director and award-winning music producer, Rickey Minor

The NFL executive, Jim Steeg, who almost rejected Houston’s rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner”

Author, journalist, producer, and host Danyel Smith

NFL Hall of Famers who were watching only a feet away such as former Buffalo Bills players Jim Kelly, Bruce Smith, Andre Reed, as well as former New York Giants Ottis Anderson (Super Bowl XXV MVP), and Carl Banks; legendary sports announcers ABC Sports play-by-play commentator, Al Michaels, and ESPN commentators Chris Connelly and Chris Berman

A Desert Storm military veteran, Lt. Don Collins, who was watching Houston sing from across the world

