Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

How to Watch ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

The purple and gold are returning to Max on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET when a new season of “Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” premieres on the service. The show rewinds to the period in the late ’70s and through the ’80s that saw the Los Angeles Lakers become one of the league’s most dominant teams, building a dynasty that few in the ranks of professional sports have reached. You can watch Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: Season 2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max.

How to Watch ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ Season 2 Premiere

About ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ Season 2 Premiere

“Winning Time” follows the Los Angeles Lakers through what has become known in the intervening decades as the “Showtime Lakers” era. Starting in 1979, the squad helmed by Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won five NBA titles in the Showtime era, a stretch of dominance that’s nearly unheard of in professional sports nowadays.

Season 2 of “Winning Time” picks up after the successful conclusion of the 1979-80 season, and finds the team wondering where to go next. The season will focus on the following four years of the Lakers dynasty, building to a peak with a rematch of Magic Johnson vs. Larry Bird in a 1984 clash of titans that no sports fan will want to miss reliving.

“Winning Time” features a star-studded cast, including John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Adrien Brody, Jason Clarke, Gaby Hoffmann, Jason Segel, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, McCabe Slye, Thomas Mann, Gillian Jacobs, with Michael Chiklis and Rob Morgan.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: Season 2 on Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Get a Free Trial of Max

Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

  • Click here to activate the offer.
  • Click “Get Started.”
  • Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.

2. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer.
  • Click “Sign-Up Now.”
  • Create Your Account.
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile.
  • Click “Account.”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
  • Add Max Free Trial.

‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer

    Season two continues to explore the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers. This season hones in on the period just after the Finals in 1980 through 1984, culminating in the first professional rematch of the era.s greatest stars: Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

    Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. There are hubs for content from TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Discovery, TCM, Cartoon Network, Travel Channel, ID, and more. Max has three tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 an ad-free plan for $15.99, and the ultimate tier that includes 4K for $19.99.

    Max has three tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 an ad-free plan for $15.99, and the ultimate tier that includes 4K for $19.99.

    All Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.

    You can choose to add Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or other Live TV providers.

