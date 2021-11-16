How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Live Online on November 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Winnipeg Jets face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Edmonton Oilers

When: Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Can you stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Winnipeg Jets vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Live TV Streaming Option

Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets Game Preview: Connor, Jets to host the Oilers

By The Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers (11-3-0, second in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (8-3-3, second in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -113, Oilers -107; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor and Winnipeg take on Edmonton. Connor currently ranks sixth in the NHL with 19 points, scoring 11 goals and totaling eight assists.

The Jets are 8-2-3 in conference games. Winnipeg has scored 45 goals and is ninth in the league averaging 3.2 per game. Connor leads the team with 11.

The Oilers are 6-0-0 against opponents from the Pacific. Edmonton leads the league with 18 power-play goals, led by Leon Draisaitl with seven.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor leads the Jets with 11 goals, adding eight assists and totaling 19 points. Pierre-Luc Dubois has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 15 goals and has 31 points. Connor McDavid has 16 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-1-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 6.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Paul Stastny: day to day (lower body).

Oilers: Zack Kassian: day to day (lower-body).