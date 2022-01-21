How to Watch Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Game Live Online on January 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 21, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #13 Wisconsin Badgers face the #10 Michigan State Spartans from Kohl Center. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan State Spartans

The Wisconsin vs. Michigan State game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Live Stream

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Game Preview: No. 14 Michigan State visits No. 8 Wisconsin after Davis' 27-point performance

Michigan State Spartans (14-3, 5-1 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (15-2, 6-1 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Wisconsin takes on the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans after Jonathan Davis scored 27 points in Wisconsin’s 82-76 victory against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Badgers are 8-1 in home games. Wisconsin is 14-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.1 turnovers per game.

The Spartans are 5-1 in Big Ten play. Michigan State ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Marcus Bingham averaging 4.9.

The Badgers and Spartans face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Gabe Brown is shooting 42.9% and averaging 14.2 points for the Spartans. Max Christie is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 9-1, averaging 75.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 76.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.