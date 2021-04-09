How to Watch WrestleMania 37 April 10-11 Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

For WWE fans this is the biggest baddest brawl of the year, and after last year’s fan-less stadium it’s what we’re owed. This year WWE WrestleMania 37 is returning to its stadium origin, down at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. This is the first major WWE event to take place on their new broadcast home, Peacock. NBCUniversal’s service is now the major U.S. provider for all exclusive WWE programming, having absorbed WWE Network back on March 18, 2021. WrestleMania 37 will air on Peacock Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11.

Where to Watch WrestleMania 37

When: Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 - 7 p.m. EST

Stream: Watch exclusively on Peacock

Due to COVID-19, last year’s WrestleMania event was sadly restricted to an empty WWE Performance Center, sans cheering, sans pomp, sans fans. WWE is proud to be returning to a stadium for WrestleMania 37, welcoming crowds back for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. Construction began a week before the two-night event, with the stadium housing a limited capacity of 25,000 people each night. While this is only 36% or so of the stadium’s default capacity, it’s better than nothing. Social distancing measures will be underway, and seats are sold in pods to reduce foreign contact. Wellness screenings and temperature are also required upon entry.

The main event will be this year’s WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre. McIntyre defended the WWE championship in the Elimination Chamber, but Lashley’s post-match attack left McIntyre open for Miz to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and win the title. A week later, Lashley claimed the title from Miz, and two weeks after McIntyre challenged Lashley for the title on the card. McIntyre rampaged on, crushing Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in a handicap match. In his words, McIntyre is now ready to “write a new chapter.”

Exactly one year ago I made history. Now it’s time to write a new chapter. Happy #WrestleMania week! pic.twitter.com/D0aEZM8de3 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 5, 2021

How to Get 50% Off Peacock

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Get Peacock Premium”

Add Your Email & Password

Enter Payment Information and “Pay Now”

If you are new to Peacock Premium, you can get four months of the Peacock-WWE combo for $9.99 with the promo code PEACOCKMANIA. That’s a 50% discount, as long as you sign up today. After the four month period, your subscription will renew at the regular rate.

Get The Deal $2.50 | normally $4.99 peacocktv.com Get Peacock For Just $2.50 a Month For Four Months

How to Watch WrestleMania 37 if you have a Fire TV

Unfortunately, Peacock is not available on Fire TV devices. Your only option is to “sideload” the app by following these steps.

Install the Downloader app onto your Fire TV device. You can search through the app store or use Alexa voice commands to do the job. Go to Settings, then click “My Fire TV” —> Developer Options —> Install Unknown Apps, then switch Downloader to “ON.” You’ll have to do this with every third-party app you download to your Fire TV device. Launch the Downloader app, then enter “81035” into the URL bar. Wait until you see a prompt to install Peacock. Click “Install,” then “Open” to get started.

The app apparently works fine but won’t show a Peacock logo like your other apps. Just keep a mental note that the grayed-out blank square on your home screen represents Peacock.

Updating Peacock isn’t necessarily easy, but it’s definitely not hard, either.