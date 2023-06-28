How to Work Around Bug That Causes Hulu Fullscreen Viewing Not to Work on iPhones

There’s no way around it; technical issues that make streaming harder to do are a pain. For the past month, many iPhone users have been dealing with a bug on Hulu that renders the fullscreen button inoperable. No matter how many times it’s clicked, the video window stays the same size for these users.

Hulu has acknowledged the problem and says it is working on a fix that will restore the fullscreen button to its proper functionality. In the meantime, the company has presented a workaround: disabling screen rotation lock. To do this, iPhone users need simply:

Swipe down from the Control Center

Tap the Rotation Lock icon

Rotating the phone to a horizontal position while watching a Hulu program will automatically switch it to fullscreen mode. It’s not the perfect solution by any means, but it does leave affected iPhone customers with at least some way to watch Hulu content while using the entirety of their screens. According to 9to5 Mac, users of iOS 17 don’t seem to be having the issue currently.

This isn’t a great time for Hulu to be experiencing issues with such a wide swath of its customers. The second season premiere of itts FX original series “The Bear” recently became the most-watched show produced by FX ever on Hulu. Critics and audiences are raving about the series, but giving iPhone users who want to see the show a sub-optimal viewing experience isn’t going to help boost ratings higher.

Hulu’s user interface issues are not a problem unique to that service. Even when things are working correctly, most streaming users think interfaces leave a lot to be desired, according to a recent survey. Hulu launched updates for its user interface in late March, but it must now scramble to get a solution for iPhone users’ fullscreen button problems to the market.