 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Hulu + Live TV Adds Lifetime Movie Network and FYI to Base Plan

Jason Gurwin

Hulu Live TV has made a minor change to their line-up.

FYI and Lifetime Movie Network, which had been part of their Entertainment add-on, have moved back to the Hulu Live TV base plan. The two channels had previously been part of the base plan, prior to the introduction of the Entertainment add-on in October 2018.

In addition, they added two new channels to the $7.99 Entertainment Add-on — A&E’s “Crime + Investigation Channel” and “Military History Channel.”

AT&T NOW fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$54.99 $59.99 $54.99 $20 $30 $30 $64.99
Lifetime Movie Network - - ^ $5 ^ $5 -
FYI - ^ $5 ^ $5 -
DIY - ^ $6 ^ $8 ^ $5 ^ $5 -
Cooking Channel - ^ $6 ^ $8 ^ $5 ^ $5 -
CNBC World ≥ $54.99 ^ $8 - - -
Discovery Family - ^ $6 ^ $8 - - -
Science - ^ $6 ^ $8 ^ $5 ^ $5 -
Destination America - ^ $6 ^ $8 ^ $5 ^ $5 -

Last month, Hulu announced that the price of their Live TV service increase to $64.99 on December 18th. There will be no change in pricing for the Entertainment Add-on.

The Entertainment Add-on is the cheapest option to add all 8 channels to your plan. However, you could most of them for $20 by subscribing to Philo.

Hulu’s only other Live TV add-on is the Espanol Add-On with ESPN Deportes, NBC Universo, CNN En Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, and History Channel En Español for $4.99/month.