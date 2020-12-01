Hulu + Live TV Adds Lifetime Movie Network and FYI to Base Plan
Hulu Live TV has made a minor change to their line-up.
FYI and Lifetime Movie Network, which had been part of their Entertainment add-on, have moved back to the Hulu Live TV base plan. The two channels had previously been part of the base plan, prior to the introduction of the Entertainment add-on in October 2018.
In addition, they added two new channels to the $7.99 Entertainment Add-on — A&E’s “Crime + Investigation Channel” and “Military History Channel.”
Last month, Hulu announced that the price of their Live TV service increase to $64.99 on December 18th. There will be no change in pricing for the Entertainment Add-on.
The Entertainment Add-on is the cheapest option to add all 8 channels to your plan. However, you could most of them for $20 by subscribing to Philo.
Hulu’s only other Live TV add-on is the Espanol Add-On with ESPN Deportes, NBC Universo, CNN En Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, and History Channel En Español for $4.99/month.