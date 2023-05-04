Hulu + Live TV Adds Magnolia Network, PBS Kids and Local PBS Stations to Channel Lineup

Hulu + Live TV users are already used to getting a huge amount of entertainment value with their subscription. After all, Hulu + Live TV customers get free access to the Disney Bundle, which means their subscription includes access to both Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost.

But that isn’t stopping the service from bringing even more channels to its lineup this week. On Thursday, Hulu announced that it was adding Chip and Joanna Gaines’ lifestyle channel Magnolia Network, as well as both PBS Kids and local PBS affiliates. The additions bring Hulu + Live TV’s channel count to over 90, and the service also offers unlimited DVR.

“As one of the largest live TV streaming services in the U.S., we are committed to providing a best in class user experience and a premium national and local channel lineup for our millions of subscribers,” Hulu SVP Reagan Feeney said. “PBS, PBS Kids and Magnolia Network are among the most frequently requested channels by our subscribers and we’re thrilled to add them to our core line-up that now includes more than 90 live channels.”

Customers in more than 300 markets and cities across the country will see their PBS affiliate begin streaming live on Hulu + Live TV in the coming months. PBS favorites include “American Experience,” “Antiques Roadshow,” “Frontline,” “Great Performances,” “Masterpiece,” “Nature” and more, while PBS Kids programming helps prepare children for success in school and life through trusted, educational media, available anytime and anywhere. Subscribers can access popular series such as “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Alma’s Way” and “Wild Kratts” as part of their base plan.

“We are thrilled that one of the largest live TV streaming services is now home to quality local programming from PBS Member Stations,” PBS chief digital and marketing officer Ira Rubenstein said. “As more and more households look to digital streaming offerings, this announcement is part of our commitment to meet audiences where they are with the PBS programming they know and love. PBS will continue to make trusted content available to all households across as many platforms as possible. We thank Hulu + Live TV for working with us to provide our viewers with more ways to watch programs through their local PBS station.”

Magnolia Network will be available starting on May 25 and will come to every Hulu + Live TV customer, regardless of market. Select titles including “Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines,” “Silos Baking Competition,” “Maine Cabin Masters” and more will also be available to stream on-demand. Live TV subscribers can also enjoy content from Hogar de HGTV now that it is part of a group of Spanish language channels featured in Hulu’s Español add-on ($4.99/month). Subscribers have the ability to customize their Hulu experience with live streams and on-demand content from these channels when added to their subscription plan.

This is just the most recent example of Hulu + Live TV adding new selections to its channel lineup. Earlier this week, the service announced a distribution deal with Nexstar Media Group to distribute its channels in 122 markets across the country. Hulu + Live TV users in more than 30 markets also saw the return of ABC affiliates owned by Sinclair Broadcasting Group this month, as the two entities were able to resolve a carriage dispute last week that had caused the channels to go dark.