Hulu + Live TV Adds The Weather Channel, Other Allen Media Channels

Jason Gurwin

Hulu + Live TV has become the latest Live TV Streaming Service to add The Weather Channel to their channel line-up. The channel is available to all customers on their base plan. Also available on Hulu is Comedy.TV, which like The Weather Channel, is also owned by Allen Media Group.

Earlier this year, The Weather Channel was added to YouTube TV, joining other streaming service fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Frndly TV. It isn’t available on Sling TV and Philo.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $64.99
The Weather Channel ≥ $89.99 - - -

In May, The Weather Channel launched a new service called “The Weather Channel TV App,” which is available direct-to-consumer without a cable or satellite subscription. The service has two plans: $2.99/mo. or $29.99/year ($2.49/mo. paid annually), after a seven-day free trial.

The new service is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Xfinity Flex devices. However, it does not provide access on your computer, mobile device, or Apple TV.

AMG has been a big mover in the streaming space, by focusing on free niche streaming services like Local Now, HBCUGo.TV, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, and RECIPE.TV.

