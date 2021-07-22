 Skip to Content
Hulu + Live TV Launches on Xfinity Flex Devices, Bringing Live TV Option to Internet-Only Customers

Jason Gurwin

Comcast Xfinity Flex users now have access to the Hulu Live TV as a way to stream live television without a cable deal.

The app has rolled out on Xfinity Flex, which is available free of charge to Xfinity internet service subscribers, and have been deployed to 3.5 million customers. Flex brings together the streaming entertainment experience similar to a Roku, Fire TV or Apple TV streaming player.

“The addition of Hulu + Live TV on Flex adds tremendous value for our Internet customers, giving them access to more of their streaming content and subscriptions alongside a growing catalog of free programming – all seamlessly integrated into one voice-enabled and easy-to-navigate experience,” said Rebecca Heap, SVP of Video and Entertainment, Comcast Cable.

The move to add Hulu Live TV, though seemingly counterintuitive for a paid cable television company, signals Comcast’s push to retain and cater to customers who have actively decided not to pay for cable and stick to internet-based options.

Hulu Live TV gives Flex customers access to a full cable replacement, with 60+ channels for $64.99 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial.

Customers were already able to sign-up to Sling TV ($35) and Comcast’s own Stream TV service, which offers local channels for $37.50 a month.

Flex users will be able to sign up for new Hulu + Live TV subscription from within the device’s interface or sign in to existing accounts. New subscribers who sign up from Flex devices will be offered a 7-Day Free Trial.

The addition of the Hulu + Live TV comes just ahead of NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

